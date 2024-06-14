Kotei: angry mob attack accused homosexuals.

An angry-aggressive mob in the Ashanti Region town of Kotei, attacked two male students accused of being Homosexuals.

The attackers, who were visibly wielding offensive objects ransacked the scene in what appeared like a communal attack.

They raided the residence of the victims –Kasir Magaduri 24, and Muftau Yakeen 25, in a frightening mood and launched a life-threatening attack on them.

A middle-aged man, said to be Muftau’s roommate accused the victims of engaging in same-sex relationship.

The accusations fused up anger among residents, leading to the attack. The victims, who sustained injuries, were said to have been saved by some elderly persons in the neighbourhood.

Although the attackers left, a frightening warning signals to return with an enhanced energy was boldly seen in their actions and words.

This paper gathered that the accused homosexuals fled the hostel residence where they were residing to an unknown location.

Luck eluted Muftau Yakeen and his same-sex lover, Kasir Magaduri, as they suffered another attack on December 7, 2023.

In this very attack, the mob trailed Muftau Yakeen and his same-sex partner to a night club, said to be a friendly environment of homosexuals and brutally attacked them.

A source who sought anonymity disclosed to this Paper that a stampede occurred following the attack which he described as scary.

The source explained that it took the intervention of an armed local security officer of a nearby house who fired some warning shots to disperse the attackers. While the Attackers flee the scene following the gunshots, the male lovers escaped.

The source further disclosed to this newspaper that the whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.

Some private persons are in court seeking to restraint the president from signing a recently passed bill that sought to criminalise homosexuality into law.