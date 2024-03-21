Sammy Gyamfi exposes Asenso Boakye over Kumasi International Airport redevelopment saga

In the heart of Ghana’s political landscape, where rhetoric often blurs the lines between fact and fiction, a recent interview, has sparked controversy and ignited a fierce debate about the legacy of development projects.

At the center of this storm was Asenso Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama Constituency.

The interview, conducted by esteemed broadcaster Bola Ray of Star FM, revealed a moment of vulnerability for Boakye as he struggled to list five significant achievements of the governing NPP government in its stronghold, the Ashanti region. Among his faltering statements was a bold claim that the Kumasi Airport, had been transformed into an international airport under the stewardship of the NPP.

However, Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, wasted no time in challenging Boakye’s assertion. Armed with a detailed account of the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment project, Gyamfi, meticulously dismantled Boakye’s narrative, exposing what he deemed to be a desperate attempt to appropriate the legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Gyamfi laid out the facts with precision:

1. For the records, the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment is a three (3) phased project started by President John Dramani Mahama.

2. Phase 1 of the project was completed in the year 2014 at a cost of $USD29 million with the construction of a new 1,981 meter runway, modern Instrument Landing Systems and the provision of Auronuatical Ground Lighting, to make night flights possible. See: MyJoyOnlinehttps://www.myjoyonline.com › ma…Mahama, Asantehene commission refurbished Kumasi Airport

3. Consequently, the Kumasi Airport became an International Airport, albeit to a moderate extent, after the completion of Phase one (1) of the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment project in the year 2014. As a matter of fact, President John Mahama flew from Vienna, Austria to Kumasi in the Presidential jet for a meeting with the Otumfour in 2015.

4. On 2nd November 2016, President Mahama secured and had Parliament approve €66.35 million($77.977 million) from Banco Santander S.A of Spain for the Phase two (2) of the project, comprising a modern one (1) million passenger a year capacity Terminal building with three Airbridges, multiple service facilities and the extension of the runway to 2,300 meters to accommodate larger aircrafts.

5. Indeed, President Mahama cut the sod for Phase two (2) of the project on 5th December, 2016, by which time the contractor was already on site. See: Graphic Onlinehttps://www.graphic.com.gh › newsPrez Mahama cuts tape for 2nd phase of Ksi Airport

6. In April 2019, President Akufo-Addo found and had Parliament approve € 58.9 million(69.6 million) from Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, for Phase 3 of the project whose scope of works include the expansion of the terminal building, access roads, car park and a new fire station.

7. It is therefore an indisputable fact, that Phase 1 and 2 of the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment project are the legacies of the Nation-Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama.

8. For emphasis, the Kumasi Airport became somewhat an international airport after the completion of phase 1 of the redevelopment project, (the core component of the project) in the year 2014, under the erstwhile NDC/Mahama government.

9. Phases 2 and 3 are being done concurrently because according to the contractor, it would save the nation $4 million. Both phases are yet to be completed and operationalized. Therefore, it cannot be the case that the Kumasi Airport was made an international airport by the ruling NPP as claimed by Asenso Boakye in the attached video.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, emphasized that the Kumasi Airport attained its international status primarily under President Mahama’s leadership, with subsequent phases building upon his administration’s groundwork.

He lambasted the minister for attempting to rewrite history and warned against the NPP’s alleged plagiarism of Mahama’s achievements.

The saga underscored deeper tensions within Ghana’s political landscape, where narratives are often weaponized to gain electoral advantage.

For Mr Gyamfi and the NDC, it was a rallying cry to uphold truth and hold the governing party accountable for its promises and actions.

Mr Gyamfi, conclude by saying, the desperate attempt by the NPP to plagiarize and steal the achievements of the Nation-Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama, will not be tolerated. Notice is hereby served.