Bawumia exposed as inconsistent; raises doubts on his commitment to revenue assurance and tax compliance 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s inconsistencies and contradictory statements, regarding revenue assurance and tax compliance, have raised concerns among the public.

In a series of three different programmes, Dr Bawumia, has made misleading remarks, creating confusion and casting doubt on his commitment to combating revenue leakages in Ghana’s economy.

On August 26, 2021, Dr Bawumia, launched the Revenue Assurance and Compliance Enforcement (RACE) initiative, a campaign aimed at identifying and eliminating revenue leakages across various sectors of the economy.

This was in line with the promises made during the 2021 mid-year budget review, indicating a genuine effort to tackle the issue.

However, the Vice President’s stance seemed to change significantly on March 31, 2023, when he introduced three tools to enhance tax payment and compliance in the country.

These tools, included the Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (E-TCC), a tax compliance short code, and an online tax filing system. The launch of these initiatives raised hopes among the public that Dr Bawumia was dedicated to enforcing tax compliance and combating any revenue leakage within the system.

Surprisingly, on March 20, 2024, during a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Bawumia accused the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of harassing businesses under the guise of tax collection.

This statement contradicts his previous initiatives and remarks, leaving the public confused about the Vice President’s true stance on revenue assurance and compliance.

The inconsistent statements and contradictions raise questions about Dr Bawumia’s commitment and credibility in addressing revenue leakages and enforcing tax compliance in Ghana.

His changing narratives have undermined the public’s confidence in his leadership and ability to implement effective strategies to protect the country’s economy.

Dr Bawumia is attempting to win favor with voters in December election by presenting himself as dedicated to addressing revenue losses in the country.

As the manifesto committee develops ideas for the 2024 elections, Dr Bawumia and his team, must provide clarity and consistency regarding their approach to revenue assurance and tax compliance.

The public deserves transparent and trustworthy leaders, who can effectively combat revenue leakages and ensure a fair and equitable tax system in Ghana.