Sammy Gyamfi accuses Akufo-Addo of misleading the nation on filed lawsuit against Ant-LGBTQI bill

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of misleading the nation regarding a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The NDC’s National Communication Officer, who took to his social media page earlier today March 5, 2024, said the suit, which challenges the controversial bill, was officially filed at approximately 1pm on March 5 2024, in the Supreme Court of Ghana.

However, he questioned how President Akufo-Addo, had prior knowledge of the lawsuit when he made references to it during his speech on March 4, 2024.

“These revelations beg the question as to how President Akufo-Addo could refer to the suit in his speech yesterday when it was filed only today,” Gyamfi stated.

“Why did the President lie to the nation and international community yesterday, claiming that a suit had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, when he knew that to be false?” He quizzed.

Sammy Gyamfi, further alleged that the lawsuit, which was filed today, was nothing more than a New Patriotic Party (NPP) sponsored suit designed to provide President Akufo-Addo with an excuse not to assent the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

This situation, has left many Ghanaians disappointed, particularly those within the Christian community, Muslim community, traditional authorities, and the general public, who feel betrayed by the actions of the ruling NPP.

Mr Gyamfi concluded his statement by expressing his disappointment, saying, “Shame on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his complicit Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the entire NPP, for toying with the values of our nation and the future of our children saying that; Ghanaians now know who the real gay lobbyists are.”



These accusations have raised questions about the credibility and actions of the President and the NPP, leading to heightened anticipation for their response to the allegations made by the NDC.

As Ghanaians eagerly await clarifications, the controversy surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill continues to deepen.