Ghanaian tax expert Dr Olympio Attipoe hailed by Iraqi government

The Iraqi government, has extended gratitude to Ghanaian International Tax Expert, Dr Olympio Kodzo Attipoe, for his pivotal role in shaping tax reforms in the country.

A commendation from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani acknowledges Dr Attipoe’s policy papers as foundational to ongoing tax reforms in Iraq.

Dr Attipoe, a Senior Technical Advisor for Tax Reforms with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Baghdad, presented two policy papers on Tax Governance and Automation, as well as Tax Administration and Tax Accounting, at a tax reform conference in Baghdad on December 6, 2023.

Out of over five hundred (500) submissions, twelve (12) papers were selected, with Dr Attipoe’s contributions standing out.

The Iraqi government, embraced his recommendations, incorporating them into a comprehensive tax regulation that guides their new tax reform agenda.

In recognition of his outstanding efforts, the Iraqi Prime Minister authorized a commendation letter, delivered through the Foreign Minister, to the German Ambassador in Iraq, praising Dr Attipoe’s significant contributions.

The letter expresses thanks for his “excellent efforts and active participation” in the conference.In an interview in Keta, Volta Region, Dr Olympio Attipoe, expressed pride as a Ghanaian and highlighted the global impact of his contributions.

He emphasized his commitment to contributing to the development of Iraq and other nations.

Asked about replicating his success in Ghana, Dr Attipoe noted challenges, citing a reluctance to embrace professional advice due to political and tribal considerations.

He urged Ghanaian leaders to prioritize technical knowledge over political and ethnic biases.

Commenting on Ghana’s tax regime, Dr Attipoe identified challenges in the tax base, compliance, and legal framework.

He pointed to excessive tax exemptions, which he deemed as political decisions, negatively impacting the country’s fortunes.

Apart from his international contributions, Dr Attipoe is actively involved in local development initiatives.

As the Hanua of Attipoekope, he collaborates with the community to enhance facilities, including the construction of a modern market shed and place of convenience at the Attipoekope lagoon landing site.

With a rich professional background, including roles as Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority and Tax Justice Advisor with Action Aid International, Dr Olympio Attipoe continues to make significant strides in the field of tax and revenue administration globally.