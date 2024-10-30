Sailor from Ghana serves with U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Adjei, from Accra, Ghana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.

Adjei attended Kwahu Ridge Senior High School in Obo, in the eastern region of Ghana. Additionally, Adjei earned a master’s degree in public health from American Public University in 2022.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Accra.



“Growing up, experiencing different lifestyles and challenges helped me cultivate gratitude for my life experience,” said Adjei. “Being community-oriented emphasizes community and family relationships. Having resilience and adapting to changing circumstances builds inner strength.”



Adjei joined the Navy 13 years ago.



“I joined the Navy during the recession for job security and the benefits,” said Adjei. “One of my classmates was already in the Navy and encouraged me to join.”



Today, Adjei serves as a hospital corpsman and is a pharmacy technician.



“I like that I’m able to assist service members and their dependents with medications, questions and concerns, and build a relationship with my colleagues and patients,” said Adjei. “I find it rewarding to help patients navigate complex regimens.”



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



Adjei serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Adjei has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“I’m most proud of providing medical assistance during the Continuing Promise 2022 deployment with the USNS Comfort,” said Adjei. “We went to Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti and the Dominican Republic to help those in need who cannot afford treatment. A memorable place for me is Cartagena, Colombia, because some of the Afro-Latino culture is almost the same as Ghanaian culture.”



Adjei can take pride in serving America through military service.



“Serving in the Navy means selflessly contributing to something greater than myself and developing valuable skills,” said Adjei.