Sailor from Ghana supports versatile missions while serving at U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron

Petty Officer 2nd Class Alhassan Ibrahim, a sailor from Mampong, Ghana, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3.

Ibrahim joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Ibrahim serves as a logistics specialist.



“I was a journalist in Ghana, but when I came to America, I joined the Navy for the opportunity to serve and protect humanity,” said Ibrahim. “I also joined because I wanted to challenge myself and the Navy seemed like the best branch to achieve my goals.”



Ibrahim attended Amaniampong Senior High School and graduated in 2012.



Skills and values similar to those found in Mampong are similar to those required to succeed in the military.



“I learned in Mampong the importance of trustworthiness and selflessness,” said Ibrahim. “These values have served me well in the Navy.”



Members of HSC 3 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.



This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.



As a member of the Navy, Ibrahim is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“Our mission is to protect our country from both external and domestic aggressions,” said Ibrahim. “The Navy’s projection of power and presence around the world allows us to accomplish this mission and defend national security.”



With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.



Ibrahim and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.



“I am proud of the deployment I completed,” said Ibrahim. “I am also proud of making the rank of petty officer second Class in less than three years and qualifying in surface warfare as a seaman.”



Ibrahim is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



“I don’t have family in the U.S., so when I first arrived here, Abdul Osman took me under his wing and helped guide me,” said Ibrahim. “I appreciate his help and I consider him my family today.”



As Ibrahim and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.“Serving in the Navy means being selfless and also protecting lives around the world,” added Ibrahim. “Making the decision to serve is the best decision I’ve ever made. I am still working on being able to bring my family over with me, they still live in Ghana, but I am thankful every day for the opportunities I’ve had in the Navy. I have become an inspiration to many of my extended family back home and it makes me happy to give them an example to try to follow.”