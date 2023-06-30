Sailor from Ghana earns doctorate while serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Lt. Emmanuel Kumi, a sailor from Accra, Ghana, recently earned a doctorate degree in business administration while serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC).

“Despite my busy schedule and traveling the world for work, I am extremely happy to say I was able to finally complete my doctorate degree,” said Kumi.



Kumi joined the Navy 11 years ago.



“I joined the Navy for the financial support to further my education and to build a career,” said Kumi.



Today Kumi serves as a healthcare administrator.



“I enjoy applying my business management skills to support healthcare providers and ensure they have all the needed resources to provide direct patient care,” said Kumi.



Kumi attended the University of Cape Coast and graduated in 2008. Additionally, Kumi earned a master’s degree from Quinnipiac University in 2016. Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Ghana.



“Growing up in my hometown taught me to be disciplined and respect all people,” said Kumi. “This attribute has helped me immensely throughout my Navy career as I work with teams from all walks of life and learn from each person’s experience and perspectives.”



NMRLC is responsible for global expeditionary medical logistics resources and supporting Combatant Commands’ wartime contingency requirements.



With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.



As a member of the Navy, Kumi is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“The Navy offers a ready force that is deployed around the world to advance stability and avert crises,” said Kumi.



Kumi has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during a military career.



“I am most proud of getting commissioned and helping others who want to pursue the same path,” said Kumi.



As Kumi and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.



“Serving in the Navy has given me the opportunity to encounter diversity in many ways,” said Kumi. “The Navy has people from different backgrounds including race, life experience, culture and education. Learning from all these diverse attributes promotes different perspectives of life and makes me a better person.”



Kumi is grateful to others for making a Navy career possible.



“I want to thank my family and mentors for their support,” added Kumi.