Barker-Vormawor releases secretly recorded minister’s phone call

In this recording, the alleged minister, proposes a meeting involving the Minister for Finance.

The release of the recording, follows Barker-Vormawor’s earlier warning to reveal evidence supporting his claim that he was offered inducements, including a US$1 million bribe from the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, in exchange for halting his activism.

The recording, which lasts around eight minutes, features a discussion between Barker-Vormawor and the alleged minister on the basis for potential engagement between #FixTheCountry and the government, particularly concerning national issues.

However, Barker-Vormawor, stresses the importance of establishing a structured platform for dialogue to uphold public trust in the movement. He also notes the necessity of travelling to Ghana for any such meeting.

In response, the alleged minister, assures Barker-Vormawor of his safety, should he return to Ghana and offers to assist with travel arrangements.

“You can have my word for it, your friend the General can also be a witness. There is no way the security agencies will do anything to you if you come to Ghana at all… I should not have any difficulty facilitating your trip in terms of logistics…” he says, proposing that only a small group, including the Finance Minister and Barker-Vormawor’s associates, meet initially, before considering a larger, public engagement.

Although, the alleged minister offers to facilitate his travel, Barker-Vormawor declined.

The alleged minister, then suggests meeting at a safe house, while Barker-Vormawor, recommends that General Kutin of the Ghana Armed Forces, also on the call, serve as a mediator.

Following Barker-Vormawor’s claims of a bribe offer from Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Ministry of National Security, issued a statement denying the accusation.

However, the ministry confirmed that a meeting involving the Minister for National Security, the Minister for Finance, and #FixTheCountry activists took place in 2021.

Barker-Vormawor, maintains that he previously held a private meeting with Kan-Dapaah, during which the minister allegedly offered him the bribe.

“A secret meeting was held between myself and the Minister for National Security at a safe house… He made the offer of $1 million to stop the activism…” he recounted to JoyNews in September 2023.

He clarified that this offer predated the first #FixTheCountry demonstration and stemmed from government concerns over terrorism and the potential mobilisation of young people through activism.

Additionally, he disclosed that the minister hinted at a possible government appointment, if Barker-Vormawor, agreed to end his activism.

It is worth noting that National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, has since filed a defamation suit against Barker-Vormawor over the bribery allegation, and the case is still pending in the High Court in Accra.