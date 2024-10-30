Bawumia predicts December triumph, cites fulfilled campaign promises

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed firm optimism about the party’s chances in the upcoming December 7, election.

During a visit to the bustling Okaishie Market on October 29, Dr Bawumia addressed a lively crowd of party supporters and traders, underscoring the NPP’s accomplishments as the cornerstone of their campaign’s momentum.

Reflecting on the NPP’s record, Dr Bawumia noted, “Everywhere I go, the response is clear: Insha Allah, the NPP will secure victory in the 2024 elections. Our achievements speak for themselves.”

He highlighted the party’s fulfilment of key promises, including the free senior high school policy, which had faced scepticism when first proposed.

“When we pledged free senior high school education, the then-president dismissed it as a false promise. But I assured Ghanaians it was achievable, and today, we have delivered on that commitment,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr Bawumia’s recent tour in Accra, has brought him to prominent markets in the Ablekuma South and Odododiodoo constituencies, where he was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic supporters, with his first stop at the Tuesday Market in Ablekuma South.