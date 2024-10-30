Confusion of Bawku conflict murders

….As State Security Personnel sleep on job despite GH¢6 million every month

The death toll from the renewed violence surrounding the longstanding chieftaincy conflict in Bawku, has been disputed by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, during a press conference in Accra, yesterday, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, put the number at 16, describing it as official, until the security officers on the ground say otherwise. This is contrary to what the Ghanaian Times newspaper said.

This is the conflict that is eating monthly allocation of a whopping GH¢6 million. The cash goes to the National Security Minister, to maintain peace and order in Bawku, but it appears the security agencies are not doing enough and the people are equally entrenched in their positions.

The newspaper on Tuesday, reported the death toll to be 20, within three days of violence and reprisal attacks in Bawku. Others have said that the number of deaths is more, and that the figures are being massaged.

It quoted an eyewitness, as having said the bodies of the demised, had been taken by their families, as the injured victims, had also been taken to the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, and other health centres in and outside the conflict area.

The conflict, which pits the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups against each other, reignited after a parallel chief, returned to Bawku, following the withdrawal of his arrest warrant by a court of appeal.

For years, Bawku, a commercial town in the Upper East Region, has been plagued by ethnic tensions stemming from chieftaincy disputes.

In December 2022, violence claimed 18 lives and caused extensive property damage. The area had experienced a period of relative calm until October 26, 2024, when gunmen blocked the Bolgatanga-Tamale road, resulting in eight fatalities.

Asamoah Boateng, emphasized the government’s commitment to implementing measures aimed at restoring peace and ensuring the safety of Bawku residents.

“Government is committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the people of Bawku and its environs.

Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has called on all parties to avoid conspiracy theories and refrain from politicizing the situation.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, recently questioned the allocation of a whopping Gh¢6m every month to the National Security Minister, to maintain peace and order in Bawku.

Mahama Ayariga, who was speaking on Woezor TV’s Morning Update programme at Bolgatanga on Sunday, August 4, 2024, dared the National Security Minister to deny it.

“As the people of Bawku are grappling with insecurity. I can tell you on authority, because I have the evidence, that the National Security Minister, receives a cheque for 6million cedis every month, while the people are suffering, sleeping in curfew, ” – he noted with concern

According to him, the Nana Akufo Addo–Bawumia government, is simply exploiting the crisis with such huge payments.

“They created this problem largely as a result of the misrepresentations and today our people are grappling with curfew” he added

The high level of deprivation, lack of basic amenities and the increasing poverty levels over the years, is becoming unbearable. Can you imagine what these money at least 1m cedis, could have done to improve lives, if it had been paid directly to District Assemblies, “ he quizzed

The Upper East Regional Peace Council, has urged all parties involved in the Bawku conflict to refrain from violence and prioritize peace in the area.

The long-standing conflict was reignited by the return of rival chief, Alhaji Seidu Abagre from exile and an ambush on travellers, resulting in at least eight deaths and several injuries.

In response to the situation, the Ghana Police Service, has assured an increased security presence along the Bolga-Tamale highway, following a shooting incident over the weekend.

The government has also imposed a curfew in the area, citing Chief Alhaji Seidu Abagre’s presence as a significant threat to residents’ safety.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Upper East Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, emphasized the need for stability in Bawku, calling on security services to be proactive in ensuring the safety of all residents and travellers along the Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway.

The Council, urged the people of Bawku to support law enforcement agencies in efforts to ease tensions and enable residents to pursue their livelihoods more predictably.

“While appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders, especially the security services and the people of Bawku, the Council wishes to call on parties in the conflict to heed the call of nonviolence and protect the peace so that Bawku can return to stability.

“The Council also wishes to call on the security services to be proactive in ensuring the safety of all people in Bawku and of all travellers on the Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway.

“In this regard, we call on all residents of Bawku to support the law enforcement agencies to implement actions that will help ease the tension and allow people to pursue their livelihoods in a more predictable manner.”