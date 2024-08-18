Major 2Politics

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues Greater Accra campaign tour tomorrow

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana OpokuAgyemang, will on Monday continue her campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region. 

She will tour constituencies in Accra for two additional days, following her successful tour of the region last week. 

On Monday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will visit Ablekuma North, Okaikoi North and Dome Kwabenya. The NDC running mate will then wrap up her campaign tour of Accra on Tuesday when she visits all three Tema constituencies; Tema Central, Tema East and Tema West. 

You Might Also Like

NDC reaffirms commitment to education and community development 

John Mahama is the right person to lead Ghana — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

NDC’s 24-hour economy policy promises economic boost and job creation, says Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Agona Nyarkrom paramount chief prays for 2024 NDC victory

Share this Article
Previous Article Hasaacas Ladies miss out on Champions League qualification despite big win over AS Garde
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues Greater Accra campaign tour tomorrow
Major 2 Politics
Hasaacas Ladies miss out on Champions League qualification despite big win over AS Garde
Major 3 Sports
The quality and depth is good for Kumasi Asante Kotoko- Prosper Ogum after preseason loss
Major 2 Sports
Happy Bournemouth Manager trusts my versatility- Antoine Semenyo
Major 2 Sports
Lost your password?