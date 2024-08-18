Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues Greater Accra campaign tour tomorrow

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana OpokuAgyemang, will on Monday continue her campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

She will tour constituencies in Accra for two additional days, following her successful tour of the region last week.

On Monday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will visit Ablekuma North, Okaikoi North and Dome Kwabenya. The NDC running mate will then wrap up her campaign tour of Accra on Tuesday when she visits all three Tema constituencies; Tema Central, Tema East and Tema West.