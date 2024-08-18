Hasaacas Ladies miss out on Champions League qualification despite big win over AS Garde

Ghanaian champions, Hasaacas Ladies, failed in their attempt to secure qualification for the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League despite winning their group game.

Hasaacas thrashed Niger’s AS Garde National 6-1 in their final Group B game on Saturday afternoon.

However, the result still leaves them short of a place in the semifinal with second-placed Omnisports Etincelle boasting a superior goal difference after both teams finished on four points each.

Fatoumata Tamboura opened the scoring for the Hasmal Ladies after over 20 minutes played before Grace Animah and Comfort Owusu scored in quick succession to make it 3-0.

AS Garde pulled a goal back before the first half came to an end.

After the return from recess, Comfort Owusu scored once again to restore Hasaacas’ three-goal advantage in the game.

The Ghanaian side had several opportunities to add to their lead but failed to convert their chances.

In additional time, Animah and Abigail Sakyiwaa found the back of the net to make it 6-1 but could barely change the fortunes of the team as the game ended 6-1.

The Takoradi-based side needed to win by at least a six-goal margin to go ahead of Omnisports, who lost 1-0 to Nigeria’s Edo Queens.

Hasaacas will now turn their attention to domestic competition after failing to secure a return to the Champions League stage.