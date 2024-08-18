The quality and depth is good for Kumasi Asante Kotoko- Prosper Ogum after preseason loss

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has stated that his side has quality and the depth of that quality is good for Kotoko.

He said this in light of a flurry of transfer dealings made this offseason after Kotoko let 21 players leave the club after finishing sixth in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season standings.

Dr. Ogum made this statement in an interview with Max TV after Kotoko lost 2-1 to Medeama Sporting Club in a preseason friendly game.

The game marked the commissioning of the newly built Tarkwa and Aboso (TNA) Stadium in Tarkwa; Medeama got goals from Kofi Babil and Prosper Boakye in the 21st and 89th minute respectively with Kotoko’s Bernard Somuah scoring in the 62nd minute. (Click highlighted text to read full story)