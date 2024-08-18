Major 2Sports

The quality and depth is good for Kumasi Asante Kotoko- Prosper Ogum after preseason loss

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has stated that his side has quality and the depth of that quality is good for Kotoko.

He said this in light of a flurry of transfer dealings made this offseason after Kotoko let 21 players leave the club after finishing sixth in the 2023-2024 Ghana  Premier League season standings.

Dr. Ogum made this statement in an interview with Max TV after Kotoko lost 2-1 to Medeama Sporting Club in a preseason friendly game.

The game marked the commissioning of the newly built Tarkwa and Aboso (TNA) Stadium in Tarkwa; Medeama got goals from Kofi Babil and Prosper Boakye in the 21st and 89th minute respectively with Kotoko’s Bernard Somuah scoring in the 62nd minute. (Click highlighted text to read full story)

“There is so much quality in the team. All that as a technical staff we have to do is to make sure that we give them that courage, we give them that confidence to be able to express themselves anytime we give them the opportunity. So the quality is there, there is depth in the team and is good for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.”

