Happy Bournemouth Manager trusts my versatility- Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars and AFC Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo, has expressed how happy he is about the level of trust Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has in his versatility.

The Ghana international said this in a post game interview after scoring Bournemouth’s equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest to open their 2024-2025 EPL campaign.

Semenyo scored in the 86th minute and talked about how much confidence he will gain from scoring on the opening day of competition in the league and touched on his versatility and the trust it seems to attract from the technical team. (Click highlighted text to read full story)