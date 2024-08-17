GeneralMajor 2

Urgent appeal: Missing person in Koforidua

Local authorities and family members, are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Christabel Dede Nartey, who has been reported missing from her home in Koforidua.

Christabel, is described as being approximately 4.7 feet tall, with a lean build. She is multilingual, speaking Krobo, Twi, and English fluently. 

The last sighting of Christabel was reported, while she was wearing a distinctive pink straight dress paired with black slippers.

Her family is anxiously awaiting her return and is urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

 If you have seen Christabel or have any leads, please contact her parents directly on 0541612494 or 0554805501. Alternatively, information can also be reported to the nearest police station.

The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and help bring Christabel home safely. Your support is crucial in ensuring her safe return.

