EC and government plotting to disqualify Alan Kyerematen and Cheddar ahead of 2024 election

Credible information gathered by this newspaper, has uncovered a clandestine scheme by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to manipulate the Electoral Commission (EC) in a bid to disqualify Alan Kyerematen, founder and leader of the Movement for Change, along with the leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, from participating in the 2024 general elections.

Rumors are swirling that the government and the NPP, are engaging the EC in a sinister tactics, reminiscent of political machinations that many thought were of the past.

Sources close to the situation, have revealed that the NPP and the government are deeply concerned about the growing support base of Alan Kyerematen, once a key player within the NPP, is reportedly garnering a concerning level of support from party loyalists who are disenchanted with the current flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Some insiders, have even alleged that critical campaign strategies are being shared privately with the leader of the Movement for Change, as party members rally around what they perceive as a more promising candidate.

According to insider information, the NPP and Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, are allegedly targeting Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako, due to the threat they pose to the NPP’s stronghold in the Ashanti and Eastern regions.

Adding fuel to the fire, Alan Kyerematen, enjoys the backing of former President Kufuor and his loyal followers, further solidifying his position as a formidable contender within the party.

This combo of Mr Kyerematen’s unyielding ambition and Kufuor’s influence, poses a significant threat to the NPP’s electoral fortune.

Sources close to the situation, have also revealed that Nana Kwame Bediako, from the Eastern region, is gaining significant traction there, particularly among the youth in the region, the home turf of none other than President Akufo-Addo.

Cheddar’s grassroots appeal mirrors Nigeria’s Peter Obi, earning him traction that has left NPP officials biting their nails.

The primary concern for the government regarding Bediako, is his appeal to the youth, which is seen as more detrimental to Dr Bawumia and a potential electoral game-changer that could siphon crucial votes away from the NPP, which is seen as more detrimental to Dr Bawumia than to John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

The NPP’s move to disqualify Alan Kyerematen and Cheddar, underscores the desperation of the party to cling to power, even at the expense of fair and democratic elections.

The actions of the government and the NPP, have drawn parallels with recent events in Nigeria, where similar tactics were employed to suppress opposition candidates,e specially Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party .

In a calculated attempt to alleviate their predicament, sources indicate that the NPP, may be exploring alternative candidates to divert attention.

Candidates like Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC) and Bernard Monah of the People’s National Convention (PNC) are being eyed as potential spoilers.

Both hail from the northern region and have historical ties to the Convention People’s Party, which has publicly shifted its allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP believes that by backing these lesser-known candidates, they can sap crucial votes from John Mahama’s support base and destabilize the NDC’s momentum.

As these political games reach fever pitch, the stakes are higher than ever for the NPP.

The ploys to disqualify Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako, underline the growing anxiety within the governing party, as they grapple with dissent, disillusionment, and the daunting reality of a divided electorate.

The people of Ghana are left wondering whether the EC, will uphold its duty to ensure a fair and transparent election process or cave into the pressures of the NPP and government.



The calls for accountability and transparency in governance have grown louder by the day, with many Ghanaians feeling taken for granted and disrespected.

The perceived impunity of favouring political cronies at the expense of national assets and the populace has drawn parallels with recent uprisings in Kenya.



As the pressure mounts on the EC, the people of Ghana are united in their determination to hold those in power accountable and push for reforms that will foster economic growth and improve the lives of all citizens. The stage is set for a pivotal moment in Ghana’s governance, where the voices of the people demand to be heard and acted upon for the betterment of the nation.

With the upcoming elections looming, the fate of AlanKyerematen and Cheddar hangs in the balance. The outcome will be a significant test of the EC’s commitment to fair and democratic elections and a reflection of the state of Ghana’s political landscape.

The Clarion Call:

The people of Ghana must stand united in their demand for accountability and transparency in governance. It is time for a change, a change that will transform lives, foster productivity, and drive sustainable economic growth, built on the principles of probity, accountability, and social justice.

The people of Ghana must remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that their voices are heard, and their rights are protected. The disgraceful tactics employed by the NPP, and government must be met with resolute opposition from all corners of the country.

The future of Ghana’s democracy is at a crossroads, and the people of Ghana must not be silent in the face of intimidation and manipulation. The time for change is now, and the people of Ghana must rise up to demand a better future for themselves and their loved ones.