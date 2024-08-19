Sanitation and Water Resources minister inspects sanitation projects in Western region

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has visited the Western Region’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and Medical Waste Treatment Facility.

Following her tour, Seyram Alhassan expressed satisfaction with the facilities’ operations, observing that they are functioning effectively and aligning with the region’s development goals.

These facilities provide a sustainable solution to uncontrolled dumping of medical waste and faecal sludge,” she emphasised.

She highlighted the government’s plans to collaborate with the private sector to invest in the sanitation sector, aiming to establish more facilities nationwide.

The visit was part of the minister’s familiarisation tour, having assumed office in May this year, aimed at gaining firsthand insight into development projects in the region.

The minister, stressed the importance of such plants in supporting development goals, aiming to treat all waste from Tarkwa, Nzema, and Ahanta.

She mentioned the upcoming operation of the IRECOP facility, delayed due to capacity upgrades, which will recycle about 90% of the region’s waste, generating employment opportunities.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, noted that the projects were now operational, with the facility processing 10 trucks of waste daily, aiming to direct more waste to the facility.

He added that the plant also produces end products meeting international standards.

The €20 million Takoradi Wastewater Treatment Plant, a joint project involving Jospong Group, Pureco Kft, Ecosteryl, Sewage Systems Ghana Ltd, and the ministry, aims to transform waste management systems in the egion. The facility treats 10,000 cubic meters of faecal matter daily using European technology.

The project includes a centralized medical waste treatment plant to collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste.

Minister Alhassan, also used the opportunity to inspect the Tarkordi-Sekondi water expansion project in Daboase, which was about 65% complete.