GeneralMajor 2

Sanitation and Water Resources minister inspects sanitation projects in Western region

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has visited the Western Region’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and Medical Waste Treatment Facility. 

Following her tour, Seyram Alhassan expressed satisfaction with the facilities’ operations, observing that they are functioning effectively and aligning with the region’s development goals.

These facilities provide a sustainable solution to uncontrolled dumping of medical waste and faecal sludge,” she emphasised.

She highlighted the government’s plans to collaborate with the private sector to invest in the sanitation sector, aiming to establish more facilities nationwide. 

The visit was part of the minister’s familiarisation tour, having assumed office in May this year, aimed at gaining firsthand insight into development projects in the region.

More Read

US$5 million used to enhance Ghana Gas plant

Western region Chiefs applaud GNPC for projects
Sanitation Minister lauds Accra New Town E.P. Church women’s group and mothers for their sacrifices
Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah as Sanitation Minister

The minister, stressed the importance of such plants in supporting development goals, aiming to treat all waste from Tarkwa, Nzema, and Ahanta. 

She mentioned the upcoming operation of the IRECOP facility, delayed due to capacity upgrades, which will recycle about 90% of the region’s waste, generating employment opportunities.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, noted that the projects were now operational, with the facility processing 10 trucks of waste daily, aiming to direct more waste to the facility. 

He added that the plant also produces end products meeting international standards.

The €20 million Takoradi Wastewater Treatment Plant, a joint project involving Jospong Group, Pureco Kft, Ecosteryl, Sewage Systems Ghana Ltd, and the ministry, aims to transform waste management systems in the egion. The facility treats 10,000 cubic meters of faecal matter daily using European technology.

The project includes a centralized medical waste treatment plant to collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste. 

Minister Alhassan, also used the opportunity to inspect the Tarkordi-Sekondi water expansion project in Daboase, which was about 65% complete.

You Might Also Like

US$5 million used to enhance Ghana Gas plant

Western region Chiefs applaud GNPC for projects

Sanitation Minister lauds Accra New Town E.P. Church women’s group and mothers for their sacrifices

Freda Prempeh replaces Cecilia Dapaah as Sanitation Minister

Share this Article
Previous Article EC and government plotting to disqualify Alan Kyerematen and Cheddar ahead of 2024 election
Next Article YEA set to graduate 10,200 young artisans in few days
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC to launch 2024 election manifesto this weekend
Major 2 Politics
World Health Organisation forces FDA to suspend Tobinco’s medicines
Health Major 1
NPP’s National Youth Organizer beats war drums over 2024 elections
Major 1 Major Politics
Herbert Krapa announces successful debt renegotiation with IPPs
Business Major 2
Lost your password?