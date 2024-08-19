BusinessMajor 1

YEA set to graduate 10,200 young artisans in few days

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Baah Agyepong, has announced the graduation of over 10,200 young artisans, following a rigorous six-month skills training programme. 

The ceremony scheduled on August 27, marks the first phase of a larger initiative aimed at training 20,000 youths across the nation.

In his Facebook post, Mr Agyepong, emphasized the value of local talent, stating, “You don’t need to call anyone else when you need the help of an artisan. No need to look beyond our borders when Ghana’s own are ready and fired up to deliver excellence.”

The newly minted professionals, have honed their skills in ten essential trades, including carpentry, beauty care, auto mechanics, plaster of Paris (POP) work, welding, glazing, tiling, painting, plumbing, and hairdressing.

The YEA CEO, stated that the trainees were trained by some of the best technical institutions and master craftsmen in Ghana saying; that these young leaders are set to make their mark in various industries.

He reiterated that beginning next month, the YEA aims to make connecting with these skilled artisans easier than ever by launching a dedicated mobile application. 

According to Mr Agyepong, this app will serve as a one-stop platform for potential clients to find and hire talented professionals in their locality with just a few taps on their devices.

He urged the public to recognize the capabilities of Ghanaian artisans, stating, “Don’t tell us that other nationals do it better because they don’t. Let’s show up for our own.” 

He added that by hiring these young stars, individuals not only receive high-quality work but also contribute to reducing unemployment and enriching their communities.

He noted that with the YEA’s commitment to empowering the youth and fostering local talent, the future looks promising for both artisans and the broader Ghanaian economy. 

Mr Agepong, said, as this new wave of skilled professionals prepares to enter the workforce, the agency encourages Ghanaians to embrace and support domestic talent.

