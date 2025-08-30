Police must arrest attackers of NDC candidate at Ernest Kumi’s one-week observance

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest individuals captured in viral videos attacking the party’s parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako, at the one-week commemoration of the late Ernest Kumi.

According to the party, about 20 men were seen in the videos, which have been widely circulated on social media. The NDC insists that the police have until Monday, 1 September 2025, to take action. If not, the party warns it will arrest the culprits itself and hand them over to the authorities by Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

The NDC explained that it was officially invited to the funeral rites with a gold-plated card, and its delegation was led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The delegation, which included national, regional, constituency and branch executives, as well as MPs, attended the event to pay their respects. However, upon arrival, their parliamentary candidate, Bernard Bediako, was confronted by a mob that prevented him from entering the funeral grounds.

The incident, which the NDC blamed on the New Patriotic Party (NPP), left the widow of Ernest Kumi visibly distraught as she broke down in tears at the disruption of her late husband’s commemoration.

“This unfortunate incident by the NPP caused the widow of Ernest Kumi to break down in tears, seeing such distasteful things at her husband’s funeral,” the party said in a statement signed by Deputy Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn.

The NDC stressed that those behind the attack are well-known residents of Boadua, Wenchi, Akwatia and nearby communities, and urged the police to act swiftly.

“The police cannot be seen speeding up arrests and prosecutions when it comes to the NDC and being lackadaisical when it comes to the NPP. We are ready to cooperate with the police from this evening till the evening of Sunday if they call on us. Anything less than this will see us helping them in their duties on Monday and Tuesday,” the statement added.

The party further warned that failure to ensure justice could trigger unpleasant incidents before the upcoming elections.