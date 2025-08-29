Cocoa Marketing Company secures major win for Ghana at the annual cocoa freight negotiation conference in France

In a significant show of leadership and commitment to the cocoa industry, the Managing Director of Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC), Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, successfully led a Ghanaian delegation at the annual cocoa freight negotiation conference sponsored by the Senalia Group.

The event brought together key players from the shipping industry, and stakeholders to discuss vital issues affecting the global cocoa trade and freight.

Delivering a compelling keynote address, Dr Dogbey emphasized the importance of collaboration between the shipping lines and CMC to strengthen business relationships and enhance the sustainability of the cocoa supply chain. “We must work together to create a resilient framework that supports our farmers and ensures the continued success of the cocoa industry in Ghana,” Wisdom stated.

He also called on Shipping lines to call on the Takoradi port frequently, leverage enhanced technology and ensure there are no shortages of food grade containers to carry Ghana’s cocoa.

A crucial aspect of this success was the collaboration between CMC and the Ghana Shippers Authority, which played a pivotal role in advocating for the interests of CMC. This partnership helped amplify CMC’s position during negotiations, ensuring that the interest of CMC, Cocobod and the nation as a whole was clearly represented.

One of the standout moments of the conference was Dr. Dogbey’s passionate appeal regarding corporate social responsibility (CSR). Recognizing the critical role that shipping lines play in the communities they serve, Dr. Dogbey urged them to invest more in CSR initiatives in Ghana. “By supporting local communities, we can create a more equitable and sustainable cocoa industry,” he remarked, highlighting the potential positive impact on farmers and their communities.

In a decisive moment for Ghana’s economy and the cocoa sector, Dr. Dogbey also made a strong case against proposed increases in shipping rates. Despite requests from several shipping lines for a rate hike, CMC’s position prevailed, leading to an agreement to maintain current rates. This decision is a significant victory for CMC and Ghana, reducing operational costs for CMC and ensuring that Ghanaian cocoa remains competitive on the global market.

The resolution to keep shipping rates unchanged reflects the strong partnerships and respect that CMC has cultivated within the industry. It also underscores the organization’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of Ghana when it comes to cocoa exportation.

Taking advantage of the conference, Dr. Dogbey also toured the production factory of one of the prominent chocolate makers in France that sources Ghanaian cocoa beans. This visit not only provided insights into the chocolate-making process but also reinforced the direct connection between CMC and international buyers, highlighting the quality and value of Ghana’s cocoa.

As the conference concluded, Dr Dogbey expressed sincere appreciation to the shipping lines for their collaboration and support during the negotiations. There was a palpable sense of optimism and a renewed commitment to collaboration among attendees. The successful negotiation not only benefits CMC but also strengthens Ghana’s position as a leading player in the global cocoa industry.

With the groundwork laid for enhanced cooperation and sustainable practices, CMC is poised to continue driving positive change in the cocoa sector, ensuring a brighter future for Ghanaian cocoa farmers and the communities that depend on them.