Foreign Affairs Ministry gears up for 4th Made-in-Ghana Bazaar at AICC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is preparing to hold the 4th Made-in-Ghana Bazaar from 5th to 7th September, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This 4th edition promises to champion and celebrate economic diplomacy.

This year’s bazaar is themed: “Championing Economic Diplomacy: Connecting Producers, Markets and Opportunities”.

It is expected that this year’s Bazaar will not only bring more exhibitors but also celebrate Ghanaian innovation, enterprise and international collaboration.

The Bazaar reflects Ghana’s growing commitment to use diplomacy as a bridge between local production and global markets.

With Ghanaian businesses and diplomatic missions set to exhibit side by side, the atmosphere is expected to be rich with culture, commerce, and collaboration.

From local textiles and artisanal foods to technology and eco-friendly innovations, the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, continues to push the boundaries of what Ghanaian products can achieve on the world stage.