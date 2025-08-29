Tribalism and the “Akwaaba” debate: A step backward for Ghana

Another controversy is brewing in Ghana, this time from the pot of tribalism. Some people have raised objections to the continued use of “Akwaaba”, the Akan word for “welcome” as the greeting displayed to travelers arriving at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), as well as other places. According to them, the word does not reflect GaDangbe heritage and should no longer be used.

While we understand their frustrations, we must confront a growing concern: the slow but steady rise of tribalism and tribal superiority in Ghana, threatens the very foundation on which our nation was built.

At independence in 1957, the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, envisioned a united Ghana, where citizens identified first as Ghanaians, not as Ga, Akan, Ewe, Dagomba, or any other ethnic grouping.

That vision inspired national integration; intermarriages across ethnic lines, schools admitting students from all corners of the country, and a spirit of unity that helped cement our identity as one people. Unfortunately, we appear to be drifting away from that ideal.

Akwaaba is not just an Akan word; it has become a symbol of Ghana’s hospitality, recognized worldwide. Visitors to our country find it easy to pronounce and associate it with our warmth. For decades, it has served as a cultural bridge between Ghana and the rest of the world. Retaining it takes nothing away from the GaDangbe people, nor does it diminish their rich heritage.

Accra, our capital city, belongs to all Ghanaians. If we start dismantling national symbols based on ethnic claims, where will it end? Tomorrow, some may demand that the capital be moved to Ho or Kumasi, simply because other regions also have a right to host it. This path only deepens division, at a time when Ghana is already spending scarce resources managing isolated tribal conflicts that sap our development efforts.

We must remember: ethnicity is not something we choose; it is something we are born into. To elevate it above our national identity is to weaken the very fabric of our state. With all due respect, these calls are unnecessary, The GaDangbe community, like all Ghanaians, deserves tangible development, not a symbolic fight over a word that has long unified us.

Ghana has outgrown tribal lines. Let us not reignite divisions over matters that add nothing to our progress. We are already dealing with tribal clashes in some part of the country, which is already draining our scarce resources that should have gone into building schools, hospitals, roads, provision of portable drinking water etc.