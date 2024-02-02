Perez Chapel pastor predicts Mahama’s 2024 victory, calls for prayers amidst anticipated strife

In a compelling statement during a breakfast meeting with religious leaders in Koforidua, Rev. David Ofei Larbi Jr. of the Perez Chapel boldly declared victory for John Mahama in the forthcoming general election.

Acccording to him, judging from public sentiment, it is widely believed that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Mahama is going against the New Patriotic Party’s Mahamudu Bawumia.

Rev. Ofei Larbi Jr., known for his influential role within the religious community, on Wednesday 31st January 2024, insisted that even children in Ghana are expressing a conviction in Mahama’s success at this year’s polls.

The religious leader urged attendees to engage in fervent intercessory prayers for the nation, anticipating potential strife and confusion following the election.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Ofei Larbi Jr. stated, “We are living in a time where even the youngest among us can sense the prevailing political winds.

It’s crucial for us, as spiritual leaders, to come together and seek divine intervention through prayers.

“The prediction of John Mahama’s victory adds an intriguing dimension to the political discourse in the country, as Ghanaians grapple with various expectations and uncertainties leading up to the election.

While political analysts continue to assess the landscape, the religious community’s call for prayers reflects a shared concern for the nation’s stability in the post-election period especially so when the outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP has promised to break the 8-year election cycle jinx that brings in a new political party.

As the nation awaits the unfolding of political events, the words of Rev. David Ofei Larbi Jr. resonate as a call to action, prompting discussions on the intersection of faith and politics in Ghana.