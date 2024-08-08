OSP exonerates John Mahama in Airbus saga, NDC claims vindication

In a significant development, the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has cleared former President John Dramani Mahama of any wrongdoing in the controversial Airbus saga.

This announcement has sparked reactions from various political figures, including Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement, Gyamfi expressed that Mahama’s exoneration is a testament to the truth, asserting that “lies have a short life span” and that “vindication is in the womb of time.”

He characterized the allegations against Mahama as part of a “smear agenda” orchestrated by the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, which he claims is seeking to tarnish Mahama’s reputation in a desperate attempt to find “corruption classmates.”

Gyamfi emphasized Mahama’s integrity, stating that seven and a half years after leaving office, the former president remains “squeaky clean” and represents the kind of leadership Ghana needs to effectively combat corruption.

He concluded with a strong message: “Truth stands,” referring to the resilience of Mahama’s character amidst ongoing political attacks.