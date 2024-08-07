Major 2Politics

John Mahama is the right person to lead Ghana — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku­Agyemang has says the flagbearer of her party,John Dramani Mahama, is the right person to lead the country at this critical moment.

Addressing supporters of the NDC at Twifo Praso as part of her campaign tour of the Central Region on Tuesday, the running mate of the NDC, said the government has plunged the the country into economic quagmire, with no hope in sight.

She said, Ghana cannot continue on such a downward spiral and it is imperative that the right leader is elected to lead the country out of its current difficult state.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said NDC flagbearer Mr Mahama, having served this country before, is the right person with the needed experience to salvage Ghana from the current economic hardship.

She pointed out that Mr Mahama, has the people of Ghana at heart and that is why he is proposing policies like the 24-Hour Economy, Women Development Bank, National Apprenticeship programme and the Big Push, among many others.

“Mr Mahama has a good heart and he has respect for all Ghanaians, especially women. He has done it before and will even do more to cushion Ghanaians when elected”, she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, therefore appealed to the electorates to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

