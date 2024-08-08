Speaker Bagbin recalls MPs for emergency sitting after petition from majority leader 

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has recalled Members of Parliament from their recess for an emergency sitting.



According to a communiqué issued by the Speaker on Wednesday, August 7, the session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, in the afternoon.



The decision follows a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who indicated the Majority caucus’ dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s move to adjourn the session indefinitely on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.



The communiqué, however, stated that the Speaker will announce a venue for the sitting as the Chamber of Parliament is being retrofitted and upgraded and is unavailable for use now.



GhanaWeb, therefore, takes a look at other public venues that are available and could host parliamentary sittings.



Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)



One venue that easily comes to mind is the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), which could be suitable because of its configuration, which is similar to the Chamber of Parliament.



The facility is spacious and can host the 275 members of parliament.



It has tables fixed with microphones for easy communication.



But the Speaker, in a statement on the recall of Parliament, stated that “… relying on this constitutional provision and noting the unavailability of the Chamber of the House as stated above and the poor state of the Accra International Conference Centre, the Speaker has a practical challenge to appoint a place suitable for a parliamentary meeting.”



National Theatre



Another public facility that could host the MPs is the National Theatre. However, the facility, unfortunately, is not convenient as it is not configured in a way that will facilitate the work of the legislators.



The National Theatre has no fixed tables on which the lawmakers will put their huge volumes of documents, and no communication equipment is fixed for individuals that the MPs can use in communicating during proceedings.



Should Parliament decide to hold its sittings in other open public spaces, such as the Independent Square or the Accra Sports Stadium, the state will have to erect tents and fix them with air conditioners, which will come at a huge cost to the state.



Aside from the unavailable public facilities, the next option for Parliament is to reconvene virtually.



But this option will mean that there should be good internet connectivity for legislators.



Considering that some constituencies are very far from the regional capitals, the MPs will have to make sure that they have very stable internet to be able to participate in the proceeds.



The Standing Orders of Parliament provide for virtual sitting, which does not require the physical presence of the MPs.



Order 52. (1) of the Standing Orders reads: “The House may adopt a procedure for a virtual sitting in extraordinary circumstances, such as the event of instability, chaos, pandemic, or any disaster that makes it impracticable for every Member to be physically present in the Chamber.”



(2) Subject to Article 112 of the Constitution and for the purposes of a virtual sitting, the location of Members may constitute the place appointed by the Speaker for sitting in plenary. (3) The Speaker may regulate the procedure for the conduct of business at a virtual sitting in consultation with leadership. (4) The choice of a virtual platform shall enable Members to participate remotely while ensuring continuous engagement and the fulfillment of the mandate of Parliament.”