OSP clears Charles Adu Boahen of any corruption and corruption related offence

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says despite former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen trading in influence, it is unable to prosecute him, as influence pedling is not condified in Ghana as an actual corruption offence.

This according to the OSP, is because the Office is mandated to investigate only corruption and corruption-related offences. The office has consequently called for the passage of a Corrupt Practices Act to comprehensively codify the prohibition of all forms of corruption.

In the OSP’s investigative findings issued today (Oct 30, 2023), the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said those alleged crimes can be handled by the Attorney-General.

He also announced the closure of the investigation into the allegations made against the former government appointee.

“On that reckoning, the Special Prosecutor directs the closure, at this time, of the investigation in respect of allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen contained in the investigative documentary titled Galamsey Economy published by Tiger Eye P.I. The investigation may be re-opened should the circumstances and further facts so dictate.”

This comes months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requested the OSP to investigate the said allegations against Mr Adu Boahen contained in an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ produced by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to Tiger Eye PI investigations, Mr Boahen told undercover journalists that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors.

He was subsequently dismissed by the President and the matter was referred to the OSP for investigation.

In a statement on November 16, 2022, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said his office has promptly commenced an investigation into the actions of Mr Adu Boahen and will release a report based on its findings.