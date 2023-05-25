‘We look forward to a more citizen-empowering judiciary’ – Bright Simons

The Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons, has made calls for a more citizen-empowering judiciary in the country.

His call was contained in a tweet to a GhanaWeb publication that announced the appointment of Justice Jones Dotse as Acting Chief Justice (CJ) after Chief Justice Anim Yeboah retired on May 24, 2023, and did not return to the bench.

In a tweet, he wrote “Ghana’s Chief Justice retires. The activist CSOs I work with recall his rejection of our amicus brief against the EC’s decision to refuse birth certs as proof of citizenship. His reason?”

He continued by adding “We had been criticizing the EC on the radio. We look forward to a more citizen-empowering judiciary.”

Background:

Justice Jones Dotse assumed the role of Acting Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who served as a judge for 21 years.

The transition took place today, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, under Article 144 (6) of the 1992 Constitution. graphiconline.com reports.

This article states that when the position of Chief Justice is vacant or the Chief Justice is unable to perform their duties, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court shall act as Chief Justice until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

Justice Dotse, being the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench, has taken on the responsibility of Acting Chief Justice.

He will continue in this role until Parliament approves the nomination of Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the substantive Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo is scheduled to appear before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, for vetting.