Anin-Yeboah retires as Chief Justice

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is to retire from active service today, Wednesday, May 24 as he turns 70 years.

He was born on May 24, 1953 at Toase in the Ashanti Region.

In December 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Anin-Yeboah as the Chief Justice of Ghana to replace Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Anin-Yeboah is expected to be replaced by Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, who has already been nominated by the President.

The nomination by the president is in accordance with the Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Esabaa Torkornoo is expected to be vetted and hopefully approved by Parliament as the next Chief Justice.