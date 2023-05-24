GeneralMajor 3

Anin-Yeboah retires as Chief Justice

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is to retire from active service today, Wednesday, May 24 as he turns 70 years.

He was born on May 24, 1953 at Toase in the Ashanti Region.

In December 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Anin-Yeboah as the Chief Justice of Ghana to replace Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Anin-Yeboah is expected to be replaced by Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, who has already been nominated by the President.

The nomination by the president is in accordance with the Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

More Read

‘Galamsey Merchant’ Akufo-Addo fights Aljazeera

Otumfuo tells Akufo-Addo he needs best brains to solve economic crisis..Insists country is tensed
Akufo-Addo’s father side boycotts his state awards despite…
Akufo-Addo’s silence over military brutalities worries two lecturers

Justice Esabaa Torkornoo is expected to be vetted and hopefully approved by Parliament as the next Chief Justice.

You Might Also Like

‘Galamsey Merchant’ Akufo-Addo fights Aljazeera

Otumfuo tells Akufo-Addo he needs best brains to solve economic crisis..Insists country is tensed

Akufo-Addo’s father side boycotts his state awards despite…

Akufo-Addo’s silence over military brutalities worries two lecturers

Share this Article
Previous Article Music legend Tina Turner dies at 83
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Anin-Yeboah retires as Chief Justice
General Major 3
Music legend Tina Turner dies at 83
Entertainment Major 1
We are not part of calls for removal of GNPC Board Chair, CEO- WACAM
Business Major 3
You can’t just wake up and cancel ex-gratia- Majority leader
Major 3 Politics
Lost your password?