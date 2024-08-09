Odai Ntow family have not fraudulently acquired lands- lawyer

By Patrick Biddah

The Odai Ntow Family of Kwabenya , have denied media reports which suggest the family fraudulently took possession of large tract of lands outside its jurisdiction.

This claim against the family, which emanates from a court judgment, according to the family, is a misrepresentation of facts.

At a press conference on Tuesday August 6, 2024, the Lawyer for the family, Mr Seth Asante Wiafe, explained that a High Court judgment directed the Lands Commission to ensure that Nii Odai Ntow lands, did not go beyond its boundaries.

This order, according to the lawyer, was contained in a judgment dated 16th July 2024, when an action was brought against the family by some applicants for a judicial review of lands in possession of the Nii Odai Ntow Family.

This Order, the lawyer revealed, was deliberately twisted in the media by elements against the family to create an erroneous impression and interpretation.

Flanked by other family heads of the allied Odai Ntow Family at the press conference, the Lawyer, further indicated that the Judgement in question, only asked the Land Commission to amend its records in respect of all lands that have been registered in the name of the Nii Odai Ntow Family.

The Lawyer, further pointed out that the High Court judgment by Her Ladyship, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku on 16th July 2024, was categorical when it ordered the Land Commission to amend the records by cancelling or expunging where portions of lands in the name of the Nii Odai Ntow Family goes beyond the 1904 judgement which made them owners of Kwabenya and adjoining lands including that of Haasto, Agbogba, parts of Dome and Katapor.

He, therefore expressed dismay at media reports which rather presented the Judgement as though the Nii Odai Ntow Family is being painted as having perpetrated fraud.

In spite of this judgement, the lawyer served notice of going to appeal the decision and hoping to overturn same.

On his part , the accountant for the Odai Ntow Family, Nii Tackie, stressed that many judgement a since 1904 at different levels, including the Supreme Court, have affirmed that all lands in Kwabenya belongs to the Nii Odai Ntow Family.

For example, he said it is this affirmation which led to compensation being paid to them for the use of the Ghana Atomic Energy land and the railway lines at Dome by previous governments.