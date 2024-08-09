Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, endorses Kamala Harris for President

Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

As Mother Fletcher just celebrated her 110th birthday, her endorsement holds profound significance, rooted in a century of lived history and resilience.

In 1921, the Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed Black Wall Street, a thriving African American community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mother Fletcher, who was just a child at the time, witnessed the devastation firsthand.

Now, more than a century later, she is lending her voice and support to Kamala Harris, underscoring the monumental progress and the responsibilities that come with it.

Reflecting on her endorsement, Mother Fletcher shared, “As a dual citizen of both the US and Ghana… I couldn’t be more excited for Kamala Harris as she embarks on the journey of becoming our first female president.

I, Queen Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, and my family endorse her with God’s grace. At 110 years of age… I will be ready, willing, and able to cast my vote in November. Every vote counts!”

Mother Fletcher’s endorsement highlights the incredible journey from a time when the possibility of a female president, especially a woman of color, was unimaginable.

Her message serves as a reminder of the importance of participating in this significant and monumental election, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the Tulsa Race Massacre and countless others who fought for civil rights.

H.E Ambassador Dr Erieka Bennet, the Convening Founder and Head of Mission of The Diaspora African Forum and Dr Toni Luck, had the profound honor of helping bring Mother Fletcher to Africa and supporting her in receiving her Ghanaian citizenship, symbolizing a truly fulfilling moment in the life of an African American icon.

Mother Fletcher, a proud voter in the state of Oklahoma, urges all eligible voters to register and ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming U.S. Elections in November.

Key dates for Oklahoma voters are as follows: – Registration: By Mail Postmarked by October 11th / By Email or Fax (FPCA only): Received by October 11th

– Ballot Request: Received by 5PM October 21st

– Ballot Return: Received by 7PM November 5th

Mother Viola Ford Fletcher’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is a call to action for all citizens to participate in shaping the future of the nation, ensuring that the sacrifices of the past pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.