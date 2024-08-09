NAPO pledges Chiefs’ involvement in mining decisions under Bawumia presidency

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured traditional leaders that, should Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, become President, no mining activities will proceed without the explicit permission and involvement of local chiefs. This commitment was made during Dr Prempeh’s visit to the Denkyira Traditional Council in Dunkwa-On-Offin.

This measure, he emphasized, aims to protect livelihoods of local communities. Dr Prempeh made this commitment in response to concerns raised by Denkyirahemaa, Nana Ama Ayensuwa Saara III, during his visit to the Denkyira Traditional Council in Dunkwa On-Offin, Central Region.

Dr Prempeh also assured that the local population would have fair access to opportunities whenever land is designated for mining, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that benefits both the nation and local residents.

In addition to the mining pledge, NAPO, as he is affectionately called, also addressed concerns regarding ongoing road projects in the region.

He acknowledged delays in certain areas, but expressed optimism that pending projects would be completed promptly, citing progress already made in some parts of the enclave.

The Denkyirahemaa, Nana Ama Ayensuwaa Saara III, expressed her confidence in Dr Prempeh’s leadership, affectionately referring to him as “her blood” due to their family connections.

She offered prayers for the success of Dr Prempeh and Dr Bawumia in advancing Ghana’s development.

This commitment from Dr Prempeh signals the NPP’s intention to strengthen the role of traditional authorities in governance, particularly in matters that directly impact local communities.