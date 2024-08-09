Self-styled anti-terrorism consultant exposed!

… Uses AI-generated images to fabricate military ties

Owula Mangortey, a self-proclaimed anti-terrorism consultant, has been caught in an embarrassing spectacle for using AI-generated images to falsely depict himself in meetings with senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Mangortey shared images on social media with the caption, “Owula Mangortey in the midst of Generals, including the COAS and the CDS.” However, many of the pictures, appear disjointed, with Mangortey looking out of place and disconnected from the supposed military gathering.

He did not specify the events or the dates of the alleged meetings, but seemed intent on portraying himself as closely associated with the GAF.

In some images, Mangortey, inserted himself behind the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, and other senior officers.

In one particularly conspicuous image, he placed himself next to Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a respected academic and Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

Officers interviewed by The Herald, expressed doubt about the authenticity of the images, noting that they could not recall any event where Mangortey was present. They demanded clarification on the date, occasion and the nature of discussion depicted in the photos.

Most of these doctored images, were shared on Mangortey’s social media status, accompanied by a quote attributed to him: “Our military is like the thin rope that holds our pant from falling off, exposing our fragile national stability.”

Mangortey, is known to be associated with the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Lt Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

He has been spotted in the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East region, claiming to monitor the conflict between the Kusasi and Mamprusi for the Akufo-Addo government under the auspices of the National Security and GAF.

He has also been seen driving around various military posts in a state-owned pickup, claiming to be “working for my president,” referring to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has sanctioned an Eighteen Million Ghana Cedis (GHC18 Million) expenditure, each quarter, on the Bawku conflict.

At other times, Mangortey, has claimed to be working for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, whom he also referred to as “my president” in a order to draw a link between himself and the opposition party to get access to information.

Earlier this year, NDC constituency executives in Bimbilla in the Northern Region, strongly rejected a report attributed to Mangortey, which portrayed them as inept and unprepared for the December general elections.

The report, dismissed by the NDC as a “praise song,” was described as a biased account influenced by Mangortey’s close ties with Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla.

The situation raises serious questions about Mangortey’s credibility and impartiality, given his connections and the dubious nature of his claims.

More to come!