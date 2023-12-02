NPP primaries: Voting in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira cancelled over polling centre disagreement

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira New Patriotic Party (NPP) election, originally part of the five constituencies expected to partake in today’s primaries in the Western Region, has been cancelled over a disagreement over the polling centre.

The exercise was scheduled to take place at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre in Ellembelle following last week’s demonstrations over the underdevelopment of the area.

Although the Western Regional NPP Executives were bent on conducting it at Gwira-Bamiako, the exercise has been called off this morning after two different centres were allegedly set up at Gwira-Bamianko and Axim, a situation that confused the Electoral Commission.

Confirming the cancellation of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP Primaries to Citi News, the Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, who expressed frustration and disappointment, said it has been postponed indefinitely due to polarization in the party caused by a candidate’s attempt to decide where the primaries should be held.

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP Primaries are being hotly contested by former MP, Catherine Abelema Afeku, and Justice Kangah, a businessman.