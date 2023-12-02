NPP election: Ensure fair play, says Bawumia

The 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia has called for fair play as the party organises parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies – where it has no sitting MP – on Saturday (2 December).

The primaries are being held in 111 constituencies across Ghana.

“We must respect the principles underpinning our democracy as we embark on this electoral process.,” Bawumia wrote on Facebook. “The principles of freedom, fair play, and peace must be upheld in the conduct of these elections.”

“Let us remember that the true measure of our democracy lies not only in the outcome of the elections but also in the manner in which they are conducted. We all have a collective responsibility for the integrity of our electoral process, to respect people’s wishes, and to preserve the values that underpin our great nation.

“Let us remember that the strength of our party lies not in individual victories or defeats, but in our collective unity, resilience, and determination, as we vote and make our voices heard. From this process, the NPP as a whole must emerge stronger, more united, and victorious. Together, we must rise above personal ambitions and partisan differences, and focus on the greater goal of advancing the principles and ideals of our great party, the New Patriotic Party,” Bawumia added.

Read the full statement below