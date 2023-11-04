Major 2Politics

NPP Presidential Primaries: I’ve called Bawumia to congratulate him – Afriyie Akoto

1 Min Read

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, one of the four candidates who participated in the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party, has graciously conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

While the official results have yet to be announced, it is apparent that Dr. Bawumia is leading in the contest.

Dr. Akoto has taken the initiative to reach out to Vice President Dr. Bawumia to convey his congratulations.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, he expressed his acceptance of the election results, acknowledging that the party delegates have spoken.

Despite his disappointment at not emerging as the flagbearer, Dr. Akoto’s sportsmanlike response reflects his commitment to respecting the democratic process.

The flagbearer race had featured formidable contenders, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, making the competition a closely watched event within the NPP.

