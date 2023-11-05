NDC must eschew complacency as election 2024 is not yet a done deal- Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu

Ghanaian economist based in America, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to rejoice over the performance of the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the just ended presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Dr Sa-ad, the performance of the vice may not be encouraging, looking at the hue and cry that greeted the process leading to the election of Dr Bawumia, but it is not something for the NDC to be complacent with or relax, instead of working hard to defeat the NPP in 2024 elections.

“The Bawumia signal is not weak. NDC must eschew complacency and let the hardwork begin. There is serious battle ahead for election 2024”, the American based economist wrote.

It is not clear, what prompted Dr Sa-ad to write this, but comments by the supporters of the NDC across the social media platforms, indicates that the NDC consider the performance of the Veep in the elections as abysmal, hence the advice from the economist.

Some say because the campaign team of the vice president predicted a percentage far above 70 to 80, and their candidate ended up getting 61.4, it means that all is not well in the NPP, but Dr Sa-ad thought otherwise.

Dr Iddrisu added that “ Hon. Ken only won two regions, central and Volta, compared to Dr Bawumia who won 14 regions.”