NPP is the biggest political scam pulled on Ghanaians since 1957 – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the biggest political scam ever pulled on Ghanaians since the nation’s independence in 1957.



Mahama said the NPP administration is that old organisation that was against the development of Ghana and was repackaged as the savour of the country with time.

Speaking at the NDC’s manifesto launch at the University of Education, Winneba, on Saturday, August 24, Mahama intimated that NPP should never have been given the chance to come near the governance of the country where it has collapsed many sectors, including the economy and finance



“This NPP administration is the biggest political scam that has been pulled on Ghanaians since our independence in 1957.

They were repackaged with ribbons and sweetly scented with enticing promises and most Ghanaians will agree that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is indeed the president Ghana never got and his much-touted economic wizkid, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, is also the economic messiah Ghana never got.”



The former president who is hoping to stage a come back also accused the NPP government of mismanaging Ghana’s energy sector.



“The NPP government took over from our administration in January 2017 and inherited an energy sector we had stabilised with the fastest mobilisation of emergency power of almost 800 megawatts in the history of Ghana.



“Along with this came a new energy sector levy act which we called ESLA with a potential revenue of GH¢3 billion every year to pay off legacy energy sector debt.”