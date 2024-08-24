Major 1Major Politics

A vote for Bawumia is a third term for Akufo-Addo – Mahama

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has warned Ghanaians against re-electing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December polls.

Mahama cautioned that a vote for the NPP would effectively endorse a third term for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, emphasizing the current economic hardships.

Addressing NDC supporters at the party’s 2024 manifesto launch in Winneba, Mahama highlighted the critical nature of the December elections.

He alleged that the NPP seeks to evade accountability for their perceived state capture, corruption, and impunity during their nearly eight years in power.

He said, “We cannot continue on this path, lessons must be learnt from the experience of this last almost 8 years. A vote for the NPP will be an expression of satisfaction with the impunity of the last eight years. A vote for NPP is a vote for a third term of Nana Akufo-Addo.”

“A vote for the NPP in this election is a vote to escape accountability. It’s a vote to allow officials who have stolen and raped this country’s resource to escape accountability and go laughing all the way to their bank account.”

“Their flagbearer and his running mate who have been prominent actors of this horror movie Ghanaians have watched this almost last eight years, these people cannot demand accountability from the government of which they have been an integral part.”

