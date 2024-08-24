NDC unveils sectoral spokespersons for 2024 election manifesto

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the appointment of sectoral spokespersons who will be responsible for articulating the party’s policies and proposals as outlined in its 2024 general election manifesto.

Following the launch of the manifesto today, Saturday August 24, these spokespersons have been designated to cover various thematic areas crucial to the party’s vision for governance.

The list of sectoral spokespersons, includes key figures within the NDC, many of whom have extensive experience in their respective fields. They are tasked with engaging the media and the public, providing detailed explanations, and defending the NDC’s plans for the future.

Sectoral Spokespersons and Their Areas of Responsibility:

Economy: Hon. Isaac Adongo

Dr. Johnson Asiama

Madam Mona Quartey Business Development, Trade, and Industry: Dr. Eben Anuwa-Armah

Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Hajia Saajida Shiraz Jobs: Mr. Goosie Obuadum Tanoh

Michael Abbey

Mavis Lamisi Apeliba Agriculture and Agribusiness: Hon. Eric Opoku

Dr. Peter Boama Otukonor

Harry Yamson Education: Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak

Prof. George K.T. Oduro

Kwame Alorvi Health: Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Dr. Jehu Appiah

Prof. Titus K. Beyuo Energy: Hon. John Jinapor

Hon. Edward Bawa Infrastructure: Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza

Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Mr. Richard Anamoo Youth Development: Mr. Julian Cobbinah

Mr. Anthony Julius

Dr. Sammy Ayeh Sports Development: Dr. Fred Awaah

Edem Agbana

Kwabena Kyere Stugard Gender, Children & Social Protection: Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

Hon. Emelia Arthur

Shamima Muslim Zongo Development: Mustapha Abubakari

Baba Saddiq

Alhaji Mohammed Naziru Security: Hon. Prosper Bani

Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu Governance: Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Hon. Sylvester Mensah

Madam Emelia Affi Agbenyo Communications and ICT: Hon. Sam Nartey George

Devine Kwadzodei Mining: Anthony Aubynn

Prosper Hoetu

Raymond Nana Ebbah Tourism and Creative Arts: Ebi Bright

Rex Omar

Kofi Okyere Darko

The NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., has urged the media to contact these spokespersons for any inquiries or interviews related to the manifesto. This move is part of the party’s broader strategy to ensure a well-coordinated and effective communication of its policies as the 2024 elections approach.