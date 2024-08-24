NDC unveils sectoral spokespersons for 2024 election manifesto

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the appointment of sectoral spokespersons who will be responsible for articulating the party’s policies and proposals as outlined in its 2024 general election manifesto.
Following the launch of the manifesto today, Saturday August 24, these spokespersons have been designated to cover various thematic areas crucial to the party’s vision for governance.
The list of sectoral spokespersons, includes key figures within the NDC, many of whom have extensive experience in their respective fields. They are tasked with engaging the media and the public, providing detailed explanations, and defending the NDC’s plans for the future.
Sectoral Spokespersons and Their Areas of Responsibility:
- Economy:
- Hon. Isaac Adongo
- Dr. Johnson Asiama
- Madam Mona Quartey
- Business Development, Trade, and Industry:
- Dr. Eben Anuwa-Armah
- Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku
- Hajia Saajida Shiraz
- Jobs:
- Mr. Goosie Obuadum Tanoh
- Michael Abbey
- Mavis Lamisi Apeliba
- Agriculture and Agribusiness:
- Hon. Eric Opoku
- Dr. Peter Boama Otukonor
- Harry Yamson
- Education:
- Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak
- Prof. George K.T. Oduro
- Kwame Alorvi
- Health:
- Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
- Dr. Jehu Appiah
- Prof. Titus K. Beyuo
- Energy:
- Hon. John Jinapor
- Hon. Edward Bawa
- Infrastructure:
- Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza
- Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye
- Mr. Richard Anamoo
- Youth Development:
- Mr. Julian Cobbinah
- Mr. Anthony Julius
- Dr. Sammy Ayeh
- Sports Development:
- Dr. Fred Awaah
- Edem Agbana
- Kwabena Kyere Stugard
- Gender, Children & Social Protection:
- Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo
- Hon. Emelia Arthur
- Shamima Muslim
- Zongo Development:
- Mustapha Abubakari
- Baba Saddiq
- Alhaji Mohammed Naziru
- Security:
- Hon. Prosper Bani
- Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu
- Governance:
- Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Hon. Sylvester Mensah
- Madam Emelia Affi Agbenyo
- Communications and ICT:
- Hon. Sam Nartey George
- Devine Kwadzodei
- Mining:
- Anthony Aubynn
- Prosper Hoetu
- Raymond Nana Ebbah
- Tourism and Creative Arts:
- Ebi Bright
- Rex Omar
- Kofi Okyere Darko
The NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., has urged the media to contact these spokespersons for any inquiries or interviews related to the manifesto. This move is part of the party’s broader strategy to ensure a well-coordinated and effective communication of its policies as the 2024 elections approach.