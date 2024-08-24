NDC outlines support package for 24-Hour businesses at its manifesto launch

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, has unveiled a support package aimed at stimulating Ghana’s 24-hour economy.

The plan, designed to energize businesses that operate around the clock, includes a series of strategic initiatives to drive demand for goods and services in this sector if NDC is elected.

He said this at the NDC’s manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday.

Mr Mahama highlighted that the package would be underpinned by significant investments in infrastructure, security, and energy, all crucial to supporting a thriving 24-hour economy.

These investments, he noted, would include enhancements to both public and private security architecture, ensuring a safe environment for businesses and consumers alike.

Central to the package is a proposal for a “Time-of-Use” tariff system, which aims to provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for businesses operating during off-peak hours. This system, Mahama explained, would reduce operational costs and encourage more businesses to extend their hours.

Additionally, the NDC flagbearer promised tax incentives designed to alleviate financial pressures on businesses and support their growth. For sectors like agro-processing and manufacturing, Mahama pledged further backing through the Ghana Exim Bank, which would offer financial assistance to boost exports and strengthen the country’s industrial base.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating below capacity were also a focus of Mahama’s speech. He assured that under an NDC government, these businesses would receive catalytic investments aimed at helping them expand, create jobs, and contribute more significantly to the national economy.