New GRA Boss’ competence & NDC ties revealed

…As Tamale Group gets response

Details emerging from the top echelons of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), reveal that, the newly appointed Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, is not a stranger to the party, but rather has deep family ties to it, beginning with his mother, Aunty Ama Sarpong.

Anthony Sarpong, previously served as a Senior Partner at KPMG. Despite his impressive qualifications, which, include over 22-years of experience in auditing and financial management across Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, concerns have been raised about his political affiliations.

Some NDC youth groups in Tamale, have described his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama as GRA boss, as inappropriate, alleging that he has ties to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), thus casting doubt on his ability to lead the GRA’s revenue mobilization drive in support of Finance Minister, Dr Cassel Ato Forson.

However, his mother is said to have contributed immensely to the birth and growth of the NDC in the Denkyira area.

Personally, he was highly instrumental in the NDC’s Lawyer, Emelia Ankomah, beating Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira East, a traditionally NPP-held seat.

The Herald’s information reveals that, Aunty Ama Sarpong, the mother of the man commonly known as “Tony Sarpong,” can best be described as the “Mother” of the NDC in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency in the Central Region, supported by Commander Johnson, Kate Sarah Kuntu-Atta, and Madam Theresa Baidoo, aka Mrs. Theresah Toku.

Aunty Ama Sarpong, is said to have served as the chairperson of the 31st December Women Movement, led by Nana Agyeman Rawlings, in the Upper Denkyira District branch with its capital at Dunkwa, between 1981 and 1996.

According to reports from the constituency, Aunty Ama Sarpong, used to host the late NDC founder, Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, at Dunkwa-on-Offin any time he visited the area, even during the days of the Provisional National Democratic Congress (PNDC).

Tony Sarpong’s mother’s role was later played by Madam Theresa Baidoo, aka Mrs. Theresah Toku, who took over as chairperson of the Upper Denkyira District, Dunkwa-on-Offin.

One story recounts how, in the 1980s, when Commander Johnson was the District Secretary, Nana Agyeman Rawlings, the wife of the head of state, embarked on a ten-day visit to the Central Region, starting from Dunkwa-on-Offin.

During the visit, she suffered an asthmatic attack due to dust. Chairman Rawlings personally flew a helicopter to take Mrs. Rawlings back to Accra. Within six hours, Commander Johnson was fired.

Aunty Ama Sarpong, reportedly played supportive roles throughout the incident, including feeding Mrs. Rawlings’ entourage until she was flown to Accra, with part of the team returning to Cape Coast.

The NDC youth groups want President Mahama to revoke Anthony Sarpong’s appointment and consider appointing a credible candidate for the position.

This demand was made known at a press conference held in Tamale, read by the coordinator of the Concerned Youth of NDC, Abu Jamal.

“We do not agree to this appointment for him to serve in your government because we do not see him as someone who can lead a revenue generation drive due to his affiliation with the NPP party. Mr. Sarpong was appointed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo to serve on the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) in September 2020,” he stated.

He continued, “He was a man who served together with other NPP persons and the former EOCO boss. Our wealth in Ghana is in trouble with Mr. Sarpong. We therefore wish to draw the attention of President Mahama that the NDC is made up of knowledgeable people who can manage the various sectors better and excellently. Therefore, for us, Mr. Sarpong’s appointment should be revoked.”

The group, has vowed to embark on a protest should the president not heed their call for a reappointment at the GRA.

“We are giving the president five working days to revoke the appointment of Mr. Sarpong. If such a move persists, we will be forced to hit the street,” Abu Jamal added.

Anthony Sarpong’s professional credentials present a contrasting narrative. As a Senior Partner of the KPMG Practice in Ghana, his core functions included giving strategic direction and managing operations to deliver key corporate objectives.

Anthony has led some of the firm’s largest and most complex cross-functional engagements. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA).

He holds an MSc in Financial Risk Management from London Metropolitan University, UK; a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Manchester, UK; and First Class Honours in Business Administration (Accounting option) from the University of Ghana.