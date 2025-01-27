WR Chiefs expose former Regional Minister on Akufo-Addo’s statue

The Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyeman IV, has refuted claims by the former Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, that the chiefs of the Western Region, donated the controversial Akufo-Addo statue mounted in front of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

The statue was unveiled during the former President’s thank-you tour of the region in November 2024, ahead of the December general election.

It became an object of contempt and revulsion for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), its Presidential candidate, and then Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. It has since been demolished by some unknown persons.

To clap back at criticisms against erecting a statue in honour of President Akufo-Addo, traditional leaders in the Upper Dixcovie Traditional Area led by Obrempong Hima Dekyi XI, in November, last year, had touted the government’s achievements chalked in the region.

But speaking on a Takoradi-based radio station two months later, Nana Akwasi Agyeman, who was present during the unveiling, clarified that he was unaware of the statue’s existence and was ambushed by Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah to participate in the event.

“Frankly, I promised not to comment on the statue issue because of the widespread insults we chiefs have suffered. I, Nana Akwasi Agyeman, can confirm that the statue was not done by the chiefs of the Western Region.

“It is never true. No chief contributed a pesewa towards its construction. If any chief contributed towards it, I’m yet to know. The second fact is that the chiefs never met as the House of Chiefs to discuss donating a statue to honour the then-President Nana Akufo-Addo. I’m someone who attends almost every House of Chiefs meeting, and so I would have known, but it was never discussed,” he stated.

Nana Akwasi Agyeman, further explained how Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, caught him off guard and involved him in the unveiling of the statue.

“We only received an invitation to attend the former President’s thank-you tour, and so we met him at the GNAT Hall. It was there that Okyere Darko Mensah sent someone to inform me that he would like us to join them to present a gift of appreciation to the president, and so we would all go to Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.

“It was upon arriving there that I got to know it was a statue. I didn’t even know it was a statue. I was not the only Paramount Chief who went there; in fact, we were about seven. Again, it was there that I was told I would help the President unveil the statue. They gave me a chair close to the former President to sit on.”

“Honestly, I initially didn’t want to do it, but I was worried about creating a scene, so I kept quiet. We went ahead to unveil it and were asked to say something in honour of the President. I remembered the President paid me a visit at the hospital when I was attacked in 2019, so I thanked him on my behalf and not on behalf of the chiefs of the Western Region,” he explained.

The controversial statue of former President Akufo-Addo was destroyed by unknown individuals on Monday, January 13, 2025, following public outcry over what many saw as an insult to the plight of the Western Region, citing his perceived minimal contribution to the region’s development.

The President of the Upper Dixcovie Traditional Council, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV in a press release, praised the president in the area of infrastructural development, describing the incumbent’s presidential leadership as transformative.

“His government has been instrumental in spearheading various monumental projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and public services of our region.

“Key projects include the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, construction of a three-tier interchange in Takoradi, the resurfacing of the Tarkwa-Takoradi road, and the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle,” the statement said.

The release comes after days of intense criticisms which greeted the dedication of a statue at the Effia-Nkwanta roundabout in Takoradi honouring President Akufo-Addo for his contributions to the Western Region’s development.

According to the traditional council, the projects will “provide a long-awaited facelift for the region”.

Citing previous instances of honouring outstanding citizens, the Upper Dixcovie Traditional Council explained that it was the standard procedure on its part to appreciate individuals who contributed enormously to the development of the region.

“Over the years, the Nananom have recognized several distinguished Ghanaians, including Hon. Georgina Bus-Kowfie of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Master Cudjoe of Ghana Secondary Technical School, and various Assembly members.

“Notably, the “Anita Mensah Road” was named after a renowned hotelier affectionately known as Aminens acknowledging her lasting impact on the region,” the statement added.