NDC group kicks  against appointment  of Tony Sarpong as GRA boss

A group affiliated to the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) and known as the NDC loyalists, have opposed the nomination of Mr Anthony Sarpong, as the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority ( GRA).

Describing as a disappointment, the group said the appointment of Mr. Sarpong will amount to a failure of the President, Mr John Dramani Mahama to appoint a man who did not play the type role the grassroot and staunch members of the party played in ensuring the overwhelming victory in the 2024 general election.

Citing other reasons, the group who said they find it necessary to express their opposition, indicated that Mr Sarpong does not qualify to have strong NDC roots to occupy such a position, alleging that he has ties with the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) .

“The appointment of Mr Anthony K. Sarpong, is shocking and disappointing because this is a man who has direct ties to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)”, the statement claimed

“In fact, Sarpong was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to serve on the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), in September 2020”, they added.

“What makes this the more troubling is the fact that such a person, who served together with other known NPP-aligned personalities like Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah – who also became the boss at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), would be given such a distinguished political appointment ahead of the wealth of other experienced NDC figures who have committed their sweat to this great party, helping it win such a decisive election in 2024, as has been emphatically also represented in the Parliament of Ghana”, the stressed.

They have therefore called for an immediate recall of the appointment Mr.Sarpong.

“We are, by this release, serving notice to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama that we are appalled and completed disgusted by this appointment to the GRA and demand that he, as a matter of urgency, recalls this appointment or risk facing very unpalatable protests from us.”, they said .

They have equally threatened to take further action if their demands are not which is for the appointment to be recalled .

“We must state that the confidence, high expectations and nationwide trust that Ghanaians have reposed in him and in this NDC administration is something we are all happy about, and would not intentionally wish to mar that, but if such moves, as what has happened at the GRA persist, we will be pushed to the wall to do so”, it warned.