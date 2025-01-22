Mahama swears in first batch of ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn-in six of his ministers following their approval by Parliament on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The six ministers of state, who underwent thorough vetting and debates, were part of the first batch of appointments submitted for parliamentary consideration.

The president urged the ministers to work tirelessly to lift the country out of its current economic crisis.

“I encourage the ministers, as you assume office, to tell the nation about the state of affairs in your sectors. While even you work tirelessly to lift us out of the current situation. On the part of the Attorney General, as I said, you will be expected to spearhead the much-needed reforms in our judicial system to make it more accessible and beneficial to all.

“Irrespective of their backgrounds, the people of Ghana are desirous of a system that guarantees equal justice for all and nothing more or nothing less. It is quite clear that so much needs to be done in so short a time and I assure the people of Ghana that this government will rise to the challenge and will reset our country. As I pointed out through during my inaugural speech, Ghanaians have, through their votes, declared their intention to demand the highest standards of governance and we cannot afford to fail them,” he noted.

He further charged them to serve the country in humility.

“I, therefore, charge you to serve in humility, and candor, always remembering that we serve at the pleasure of the Ghanaian people and that the authority we exercise emanates from them. We must exhibit tolerance for their views and work to meet their aspirations. This government will not tolerate arrogance or disrespect for the people who elected us into office.

“Modesty and prudence must be the guiding principles upon which you, myself and our vice president fashion our governance. The people of Ghana will hold us accountable for the trust that they have placed in our hands. It cannot be business as usual”, he noted.

They ministers who were sworn in by the president were Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine; Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor; Haruna Iddrisu as Minister of Education; Eric Opoku, Minister of Food and Agriculture; Kwame Governs Agbodza, as Minister of Roads and Highways.