KPMG Ghana announces GRA Boss’ resignation

Auditing firm KPMG Ghana, has announced the resignation of its Country Managing Partner, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, following his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



This was contained in a statement issued by the firm on January 31, 2025, via Facebook.

Mr Sarpong, was appointed the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA, following the resignation of Julie Essiam, on January 20, 2025.

His appointment was under Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 13(1) of the Ghana Revenue Act, 2009 (Act 791).



His appointment, sparked initial controversy, leading to a private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, filing a suit at the High Court challenging the President’s decision arguing that Sarpong still holds an interest in KPMG, where he is listed as a Senior Partner, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

Additionally, she contends that the appointment of a Commissioner-General in the absence of a Governing Council is unlawful.

But KPMG Ghana, in a statement issued on Friday, January 31, 2025, formally announced Sarpong’s departure from the firm highlighting his 29 years of service in various leadership roles, and expressed gratitude for his dedication, innovation, and significant contributions to the firm’s growth.

The resignation weakens Emmanuella Sarfowaah’s legal challenge.

The firm further reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism, assuring clients, stakeholders, and the public that Sarpong’s exit would not affect its operations.



“As Tony transitions from the firm, we want to assure our clients and stakeholders that KPMG remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and support,” the statement read.



KPMG, also acknowledged Sarpong’s instrumental role in shaping the organisation’s reputation and success, while expressing confidence in the strength, talent, and resilience of its team to build upon the firm’s solid foundation and achieve even greater success in the future.



But a private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, has dragged President Mahama, through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, challenging the legality of Mr Sarpong’s appointment as the Acting Commissioner-General of GRA.

The plaintiff raised concerns about an alleged conflict of interest in the president’s appointment of Mr.Sarpong as Acting GRA Commissioner-General with Sarfowaah arguing that he still holds an interest in KPMG, where he is listed as a senior partner, and that his appointment as GRA boss raises serious concerns.

Also, the plaintiff raised concerns about the procedure involved in the appointment of the Commissioner-General of the GRA, which, in this case, she said was done without the existence of a Governing Council, describing it as illegal.

“The Plaintiff says that the 1st Defendant before the letter was, and/or still is (the website of KPMG as of 26th January 2025 still listed the 1st Defendant as such), the Senior Partner of KPMG (a foreign accounting firm practising in Ghana), with ‘Senior Partner’ being defined by the website of KPMG as the Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

“The 2nd Defendant is a statutory body with a Governing Council that must provide advice before the President of the Republic of Ghana can appoint a Commissioner-General of the 2nd Defendant in a substantive or acting capacity. The Plaintiff says that the 2nd Defendant had no Governing Council as of 21st January 2025. Plaintiff says that KPMG has or has had a number of FEE-PAYING contractual working relationships with the 2nd Defendant, with the 1st Defendant as its Senior Partner at least until 21st January 2025 or thereabout,” parts of the writ of summons read.

The private citizen has, therefore, asked the court to revoke President Mahama’s appointment of Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“The plaintiff claims further or in the alternative, a finding that the appointment of the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG until 21st January 2025, by the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA is unlawful as it was made in violation of the laws of Ghana;

“An order revoking the appointment of the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, by the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA,” part of the document reads.

Also, the plaintiff is requesting an injunction against President Mahama’s appointment of Kwasi Sarpong.

“A perpetual injunction order against the President of the Republic of Ghana restraining him or any person acting by his authority from appointing the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, as the Acting and/or the Commissioner-General of the GRA;