Private citizen drags president   to court for appointing Tony Sarpong as GRA boss

A private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, has taken legal action against President John Dramani Mahama over the appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The lawsuit, filed through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, raises concerns about the legality and procedure of the appointment.

According to court documents, the plaintiff contends that Kwasi Sarpong’s appointment is fraught with conflict of interest issues. Sarfowaah argues that Sarpong remains affiliated with KPMG, a global accounting firm, where he is still listed as a senior partner. She claims that this connection poses a potential conflict, given KPMG’s engagements in Ghana’s financial sector.

Furthermore, Sarfowaah challenges the procedural legitimacy of the appointment, asserting that it was made without the requisite input of a Governing Council, as mandated by law. She insists that the absence of a Governing Council at the time of the appointment renders the process unlawful.

“The Plaintiff says that the 1st Defendant was, and/or still is, listed on the KPMG website as of January 26, 2025, as a Senior Partner, a position described by KPMG as equivalent to the Chief Executive Officer of the firm,” the court document states.

The suit names four defendants: President John Dramani Mahama, the Attorney General (3rd Defendant), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong (1st Defendant), and the GRA (2nd Defendant). Sarfowaah is seeking an order to revoke the appointment and an injunction to prevent Sarpong from assuming the role.

Additionally, the plaintiff has requested a perpetual injunction barring the Governing Council of the GRA from offering any advice to the President regarding the appointment of any individual affiliated with KPMG as the Acting Commissioner-General of the authority.

The court has directed all defendants to file their responses within eight days of receiving the suit.

It is worth noting that Sarpong’s appointment followed the resignation of former Commissioner-General Julie Essiam on January 20, 2025. His selection was based on Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 13(1) of the Ghana Revenue Act, 2009 (Act 791). However, the appointment has sparked controversy, with some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) opposing the decision, alleging that Sarpong has affiliations with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was undeserving of the role.