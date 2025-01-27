Finance Minister pledges prudent economic management 

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured Ghanaians that his leadership at the Ministry of Finance will prioritize prudent fiscal management, economic stability, and implementation of policies that will ensure the well-being of Ghanaians.

Speaking on his first day in office on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Dr Forson, emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the pressing economic challenges facing the country.

“We are here to serve the people of Ghana,” he stated, adding “Every decision we make will be guided by the principle of bettering the lot of Ghanaians. We will be mindful of their needs and work tirelessly to ensure that the economy provides opportunities for all.”

Dr Forson, who previously served at the Ministry as a Deputy Minister, eight years ago, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to return and pledged to deliver results through teamwork and a focus on the President’s priorities.

The Minister, outlined primary areas of focus, including job creation, reducing inflation, stabilizing the exchange rate, and managing the country’s debt overhang.

He noted that achieving these goals would require strategic planning and collaboration with key stakeholders.

“The economic challenges we face today demand innovative solutions,” he said.

“We will take bold steps to stabilize the economy, reduce inflationary pressures, and ensure fiscal discipline to restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.”

A key initiative announced by the Minister is the establishment of a Fiscal Institute to build the capacity of public sector appointees in financial management.

The institute will provide training to leaders of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), to promote transparency and efficiency in public financial management.

Dr Forson was accompanied by Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, himself a former Deputy Minister of Finance from 2009 to 2013.

Mr Kwetey, urged the Ministry staff to rally behind Dr Forson, describing the Finance Ministry, as the “heart of every government” and emphasized the need for hard work and dedication.

“The task ahead is significant, but with unity and creativity, we can achieve great results,” Kwetey said.

“The Finance Ministry, has always been known for its loyalty and dedication, and I urge you to lend Dr Forson your full support.”

On behalf of the staff of the Ministry of Finance, Chief Director, Ms Eva Mends, pledged their full support towards ensuring the success of the new minister.

She stated, “MOF staff will support you and work with you tirelessly to ensure that you deliver on the mandate entrusted to you by the President of the Republic of Ghana.”

Dr Forson, further expressed confidence in the government’s ability to deliver results for the people of Ghana.

“We will honour our financial obligations, address systemic issues, and ensure that Ghana’s economy is resilient and inclusive,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating his focus on championing policies that will cushion and improve the lives of Ghanaians, stating, “This is a responsibility we do not take lightly. Together, we will build a stronger, more stable economy for future generations.”

Present at the engagement, were Directors and other staff of the Ministry and policy experts from the Majority Secretariat in Parliament.