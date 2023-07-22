GeneralMajor 1

NDC Sherry Ayittey is dead

The former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey has passed.

The announcement was captured in a press release issued by the family on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

“The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayitteh of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announces with deep sorrow, the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023,” part of the statement read.

It further stated that the ‘family will announce further details in due course’.

She died at 75.

Dr. Sherry was a veteran female member of the NDC and served in many ministerial portfolios, including being Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

She was involved with the 31st December Women’s Movement; a non-governmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings, former President of Ghana.

She also contested for the position of Vice Chairperson of the NDC in 2022.

